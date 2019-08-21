Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Price Declined While Mackay Shields Has Cut by $869,706 Its Holding; Alpha Windward Increased Federated Invs Pa (FII) Position by $481,980; Valuation Rose

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 3208.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, up from 518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 119,538 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 22,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 39,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 62,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 452,280 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,932 shares to 1,628 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,034 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 54,100 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 643,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

