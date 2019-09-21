Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.13 Million; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Highlander Capital Management Raised Stake by $333,700 as Shares Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51 million shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 134,932 shares as the company's stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 124,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, down from 259,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 942,643 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire" published on August 28, 2019, and Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin owns 88,321 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 231,868 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust Co holds 0.04% or 11,932 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc reported 625,574 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Aqr Management Ltd holds 0% or 48,486 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 3.10M shares. Advsrs Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.9% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Jane Street Lc reported 76,558 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 1.05% or 58,236 shares in its portfolio. State Street has 4.58 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ellington Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Csat Invest Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 382 shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.32 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.