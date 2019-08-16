Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

This is a contrast between Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.28 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gamida Cell Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gamida Cell Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 14.00% and its average target price is $28.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 49.2%. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 65.61%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.