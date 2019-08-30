Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

We are comparing Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 16753.83 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gamida Cell Ltd. and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 65.61%. Competitively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.