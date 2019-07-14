Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

This is a contrast between Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.39 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gamida Cell Ltd. and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Soligenix Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was more bearish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Soligenix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.