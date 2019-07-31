Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.3% and 46.35%. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 65.61%. Competitively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.