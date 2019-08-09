Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

This is a contrast between Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gamida Cell Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 148.45% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.