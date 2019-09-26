Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gamida Cell Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. has an average target price of $16, and a 248.58% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.