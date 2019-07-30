Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Since Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.26 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gamida Cell Ltd. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.5 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 65.61%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.