Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

We will be comparing the differences between Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.08 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gamida Cell Ltd. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 98.5%. Insiders owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.