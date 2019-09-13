Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.36 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gamida Cell Ltd. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 433.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 18.2%. Insiders owned roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.