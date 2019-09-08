Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gamida Cell Ltd. and Immuron Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was more bearish than Immuron Limited.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.