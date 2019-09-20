Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 94.77 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gamida Cell Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 65%. Insiders held roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was more bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.