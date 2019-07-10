Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.39 N/A -1.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.3% and 10.5%. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has stronger performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.