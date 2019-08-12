Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gamida Cell Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a -1.61% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 46.3%. Insiders held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.