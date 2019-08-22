Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

We are comparing Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gamida Cell Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.