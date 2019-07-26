Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Touches $3.71 Low on Jul, 26; CARLSBURG AS B SHARES DENMARK (CABJF) Sellers Increased By 6.22% Their Shorts

The stock of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) reached all time low today, Jul, 26 and still has $3.60 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.71 share price. This indicates more downside for the $95.00 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.85 million less. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.0933 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 3,208 shares traded. Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CARLSBURG AS B SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:CABJF) had an increase of 6.22% in short interest. CABJF’s SI was 425,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.22% from 400,300 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 284 days are for CARLSBURG AS B SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:CABJF)’s short sellers to cover CABJF’s short positions. It closed at $137.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $20.31 billion. It provides craft and specialty and non-alcoholic beer, and soft drinks. It has a 94.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Carlsberg, and Tuborg brands.

Analysts await Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report earnings on August, 6. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Gamida Cell Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.