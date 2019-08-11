Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Reaches $3.60 Low on Aug, 11; Ejf Capital Boosted Its Regions Finl New (RF) Position

Ejf Capital Llc increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 23.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 103,738 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 550,802 shares with $7.79M value, up from 447,064 last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $14.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 9.16 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT

The stock of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) reached all time low today, Aug, 11 and still has $3.49 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.60 share price. This indicates more downside for the $92.18M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.49 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.77M less. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 18,612 shares traded. Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company has market cap of $92.18 million. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide -expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

Among 4 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regions Financial had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $18 target in Monday, April 22 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) stake by 1.28 million shares to 4.07M valued at $56.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 751,762 shares and now owns 170,113 shares. Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) was reduced too.

