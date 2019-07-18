Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) EPS Estimated At $-0.55; Curtiss-wright (CW) Shorts Raised By 10.13%

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s analysts see -11.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.0329 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6529. About 1,283 shares traded. Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Curtiss-wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) had an increase of 10.13% in short interest. CW’s SI was 831,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.13% from 755,100 shares previously. With 221,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Curtiss-wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)’s short sellers to cover CW’s short positions. The SI to Curtiss-wright Corporation’s float is 1.92%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126.41. About 63,915 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Among 2 analysts covering Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Curtiss-Wright had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider FULLER S MARCE sold $143,750. On Thursday, February 7 Adams David Charles sold $1.14M worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 9,944 shares. The insider Ferdenzi Paul J sold $230,575. Shares for $78,681 were sold by Jakubowitz Harry on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 TYNAN GLENN E sold $408,453 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 3,553 shares. $75,299 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares were sold by Farkas K Christopher. Quinly Tom P also sold $440,833 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Citigroup reported 96,439 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Fort Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,635 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Highland Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 10,202 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 3,800 were reported by Washington Mgmt. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 39,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 15,300 shares. Moreover, Community Financial Services Group Inc Incorporated Llc has 0.16% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 4,248 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. California-based Capital has invested 0.03% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Art Advsr Ltd Liability reported 17,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 15,712 shares.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company has market cap of $119.14 million. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide -expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma.