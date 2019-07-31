Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparing side by side

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gamida Cell Ltd. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Gamida Cell Ltd. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 249.65% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gamida Cell Ltd. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.3% and 2% respectively. Insiders held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.