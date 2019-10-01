Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gamida Cell Ltd. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 222,862,534.11% -662.4% -130.2% Trevena Inc. 9,141,852,543.68% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 280.95%. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 257.14%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Gamida Cell Ltd. is looking more favorable than Trevena Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 32.2%. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Trevena Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.