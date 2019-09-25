Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 6.97 N/A 0.85 3.04

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gamida Cell Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 236.59% for Gamida Cell Ltd. with consensus target price of $16. Competitively the consensus target price of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is $8, which is potential 206.51% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Gamida Cell Ltd. appears more favorable than Strongbridge Biopharma plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gamida Cell Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 66.4% respectively. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has weaker performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.