Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.49 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gamida Cell Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1.91% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.