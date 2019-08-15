Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 8.93 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gamida Cell Ltd. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. Its rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gamida Cell Ltd. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 5.1% respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 65.61%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was less bearish than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.