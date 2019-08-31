Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gamida Cell Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 312.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gamida Cell Ltd. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 59.8% respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 65.61%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.