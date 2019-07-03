Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Contrasting side by side

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gamida Cell Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.