Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. has 13.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gamida Cell Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.40% -130.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Gamida Cell Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Gamida Cell Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The competitors have a potential upside of 139.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gamida Cell Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s rivals beat Gamida Cell Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.