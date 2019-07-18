Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 59.96 N/A -4.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 109.94% and its consensus price target is $45.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.