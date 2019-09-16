Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparing side by side

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 13 4.45 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Innoviva Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. Its rival Innoviva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 65.61%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.