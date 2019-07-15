Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gamida Cell Ltd. and Immutep Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Immutep Limited had bullish trend.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.