Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 76.2%. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.