Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparison side by side

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.52 N/A -2.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 587.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.