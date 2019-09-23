Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Comparing side by side

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Celyad SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gamida Cell Ltd. and Celyad SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Celyad SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. has an average target price of $16, and a 240.43% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Celyad SA.

Summary

Celyad SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.