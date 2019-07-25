Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Contrasting side by side

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 2.76 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gamida Cell Ltd. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.