Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Contrasting side by side

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 54.02 N/A -2.33 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gamida Cell Ltd. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 65.61%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was more bearish than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.