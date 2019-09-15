Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gamida Cell Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 361.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was more bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.