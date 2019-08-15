Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparing side by side

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1225.16 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gamida Cell Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 35.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gamida Cell Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 0.02% respectively. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.