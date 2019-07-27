Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.26 N/A -7.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gamida Cell Ltd. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gamida Cell Ltd. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively the consensus target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $127, which is potential 66.32% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.