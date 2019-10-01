Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gamida Cell Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 223,546,563.67% -662.4% -130.2% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 134,475,542.77% -48.2% -38.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s upside potential is 269.52% at a $16 consensus price target. On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 38.89% and its consensus price target is $45. The data provided earlier shows that Gamida Cell Ltd. appears more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.