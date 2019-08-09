Gamestop New (GME) Stake Increased by Engineers Gate Manager Lp; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 328.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 355,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 463,520 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 108,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.815. About 225,892 shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GameStop’s Results, Earnings Forecast Beat Projections — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaves After Three Months in Role–Update; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED LETTER FROM TIGER MANAGEMENT; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 1.03 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 278,322 shares to 143,300 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 42,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,819 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.12M for 21.29 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.