Gamestop New (GME) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Increased Its Position by $4.67 Million as Share Price Declined; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Share Value Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Increased Its Holding

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 466,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83 million, up from 894,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 3.52 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 28/03/2018 – GameStop’s Results, Earnings Forecast Beat Projections — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund asks GameStop to conduct strategic review – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 30/05/2018 – Tech Times: Exclusive `Zelda’ Nintendo 2DS Coming July 2 As GameStop; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP – DEMATTEO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 2.03 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Price T Rowe Md holds 422,337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 25,025 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.80 million shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 24,526 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 622,772 shares. Corsair LP stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 58,277 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,692 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 13,774 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 214,000 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has 593,280 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2.35 million shares. First Manhattan reported 813,468 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 539,778 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15M shares to 429,282 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0% or 23,201 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 200,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 154,051 shares. 14,491 were reported by Caxton Associate L P. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.03% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 29,806 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals accumulated 5 shares. Arrow Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 31,193 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.11% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 263,966 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 13,578 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 62,303 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 12,932 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.04 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.29% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).