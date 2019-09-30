Gamestop New (GME) Holding Maintained by Permit Capital Llc; Holder Financial Counselors Has Upped Cbs New (CBS) Holding

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 24,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 181,220 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, up from 156,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 2.72M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/05/2018 – Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas -CBS; 27/04/2018 – EUROCOPTER AS350 CRASH IN WISCONSIN KILLS 3, CBS REPORTS; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements Says CBS ‘Cannot Wish Away’ Controlling Shareholder; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $56; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS; 20/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of a nuclear energy program grabbed headlines last week after Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told CBS News that if Iran were to build a nuclear bomb, so would Saudi Arabia; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.33M market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 8.77M shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Disagreement on Financial Reporting, Policies, Practices; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaving After Three Months in Role; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO, RESIGNATION; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO & RESIGNATION; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaves After Three Months in Role–Update

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,594 shares to 4,029 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,682 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 12,904 shares. New England Research & accumulated 9,500 shares. Cibc reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tanaka Cap Management Inc invested in 2.7% or 17,665 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 158,683 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.49% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Cwh Mngmt reported 116,480 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com owns 204,774 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 36,037 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Incorporated holds 293,787 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northern Tru holds 6,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability holds 137 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider buying at GameStop – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GameStop bid up again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Michael Burry’s GameStop Tumbles on Weak Comp Sales Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Peloton IPO Priced, GE Unloading Baker Hughes – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 09/10: (LXRX) (TTOO) Higher; (ZS) (GME) (PLAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.