Gamestop New (GME) Holder Fil LTD Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined While Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.38M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 2.65 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 29/05/2018 – Nintendo News: Legendary New Nintendo 2DS XL System Coming Exclusively to GameStop Stores on July 2; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.6% Position in GameStop

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.05. About 682,201 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Grp accumulated 7,808 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 0.99% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 35,361 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com owns 260,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 125,521 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation. Ent Serv Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,134 were reported by Beaumont Financial Limited Co. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 17,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company invested in 0.05% or 2,100 shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.52% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 108,453 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 28,163 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Choate Advsr stated it has 4,862 shares. Sirios Cap Management Lp holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 178,004 shares. 13.55 million were reported by Blackrock. 20,245 are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 109,588 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc holds 103,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 43,711 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 1.11M shares. 17,020 were accumulated by World Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Blair William And Il reported 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 93,741 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.03% or 127,267 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 470,700 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 838,038 shares. Amer Assets Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj accumulated 62,650 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 139,669 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 23,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 504,109 shares to 11.44 million shares, valued at $617.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 53,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.