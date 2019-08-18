Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) Share Price Declined While Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut by $303,000 Its Holding; As V F (VFC) Share Price Declined, Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 3.08 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss $105.9M; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of GameStop Corp. Investors (GME); 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Not Entitled to Severance, Other Separation Benefits

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 458,352 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh invested 0.66% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.11% or 4.18M shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 28,090 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 92,810 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd holds 224,377 shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore reported 3,670 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 163,502 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 2,780 shares. Holt Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 4,212 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 335,984 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $31.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,435 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX).

