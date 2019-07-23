Gamestop (GME) Stake Upped by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder South State Decreased Its Stake by $2.10 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 259.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 90,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,695 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 5.44 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel a. DeMatteo as Interim CEO and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 30/05/2018 – Tech Times: Exclusive `Zelda’ Nintendo 2DS Coming July 2 As GameStop; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaves After Three Months in Role–Update; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”

South State Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 39,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95M, down from 409,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 9.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Communication The accumulated 8.20M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 31.04 million shares. Naples Global Ltd Llc invested in 0.74% or 53,391 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,459 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited accumulated 9,790 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt reported 104,746 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 343,876 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Lc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Managed Asset Portfolios has 577,685 shares for 7.72% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Highlander Management Limited Company has invested 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shayne & Ltd, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,000 shares. The South Carolina-based South State has invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 192,863 shares. Lesa Sroufe invested in 5,811 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,226 shares to 259,388 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

