Gamestop (GME) Position Maintained by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc; International Value Advisers Has Boosted Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 1848.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 2.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40 million, up from 125,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 452,016 shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO, RESIGNATION; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO & RESIGNATION; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO DOWN 5%; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.29 million market cap company. It closed at $2.56 lastly. It is up 27.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 348,823 shares to 7.18M shares, valued at $52.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,151 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,000 shares to 276,000 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold GME shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 121.60 million shares or 14.80% more from 105.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 52,478 shares. Ent Serv reported 24 shares. 1.52M are held by D E Shaw & Inc. Ancora Advsr Llc owns 0.03% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 115,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 973 shares. Next Financial holds 0% or 625 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank stated it has 101,745 shares. Strs Ohio owns 14,600 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 72,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,724 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Lc. 9.32M are held by Vanguard Group. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.42 million shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 15.21M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 31,285 shares.

