Gamestop (GME) Market Value Declined While Quinn Opportunity Partners Boosted by $906,950 Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Boosted Stake by $966,255

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $137.44. About 4.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 259.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 90,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 125,695 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.545. About 3.31 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund asks GameStop to conduct strategic review – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 47,800 shares to 25,491 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 162,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,180 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.