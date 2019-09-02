GameStop Corp. (GME) EPS Estimated At $-0.22; Rignet (RNET) SI Increased By 1.45%

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $-0.22 EPS on September, 10 after the close.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 540.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, GameStop Corp.’s analysts see -414.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 10.64 million shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED LETTER FROM TIGER MANAGEMENT; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 30/05/2018 – Tech Times: Exclusive `Zelda’ Nintendo 2DS Coming July 2 As GameStop; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel a. DeMatteo as Interim CEO and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 29/05/2018 – Nintendo News: Legendary New Nintendo 2DS XL System Coming Exclusively to GameStop Stores on July 2; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2

Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) had an increase of 1.45% in short interest. RNET’s SI was 335,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.45% from 330,400 shares previously. With 67,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)’s short sellers to cover RNET’s short positions. The SI to Rignet Inc’s float is 2.39%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 38,661 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition

Among 5 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GameStop has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.40’s average target is 136.78% above currents $3.97 stock price. GameStop had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Wedbush. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Wedbush.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $372.41 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for clients with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $156.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network activities centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems.

