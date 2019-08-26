GameStop Corp. (GME) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Electronics Stores company, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95% of GameStop Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.35% of all Electronics Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand GameStop Corp. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.78% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has GameStop Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameStop Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.58% 30.30% 7.70%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GameStop Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GameStop Corp. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 483.54M 18.72B 11.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for GameStop Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GameStop Corp. 3 2 0 2.40 Industry Average 2.00 3.50 1.50 2.55

GameStop Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $9.4, suggesting a potential upside of 146.72%. The peers have a potential upside of 59.11%. Given GameStop Corp.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GameStop Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GameStop Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GameStop Corp. -1.47% -25% -52.76% -64.11% -72.65% -68.15% Industry Average 1.70% 8.93% 3.66% 36.45% 9.05% 43.72%

For the past year GameStop Corp. had bearish trend while GameStop Corp.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

GameStop Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, GameStop Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.18 and has 1.48 Quick Ratio. GameStop Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GameStop Corp.

Volatility & Risk

GameStop Corp. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GameStop Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.18 which is 17.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

GameStop Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors GameStop Corp.’s peers beat GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. The company also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless products and services, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer (PC) entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures. In addition, it offers collectibles that include licensed merchandise related to the video game, television, and movie industries, as well as pop culture themes; and operates electronic commerce Websites under the GameStop, EB Games, Micromania, and ThinkGeek brand names. Further, the company operates kongregate.com, a browser-based game site; Game Informer magazine, a print and digital video game publication; iOS and Android mobile applications; Simply Mac, a certified Apple consumer electronic products reseller, as well as offers certified training, warranty, and repair services; and Spring Mobile, an authorized AT&T reseller operating AT&T branded wireless retail stores, as well as pre-paid wireless stores under the Cricket Wireless name that offers prepaid services, wireless devices, and accessories. As of January 28, 2017, it operated approximately 7,535 stores in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. GameStop Corp. primarily offers its products through stores under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania names. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1994 and is based in Grapevine, Texas.