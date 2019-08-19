GameStop Corp. (GME) Analysts See $-0.22 EPS; Coeur Mining (CDE) SI Increased By 34.98%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) had an increase of 34.98% in short interest. CDE’s SI was 14.29M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.98% from 10.59 million shares previously. With 4.45 million avg volume, 3 days are for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s short sellers to cover CDE’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 6.44 million shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COEUR’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; ALL OTHER RATINGS

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $-0.22 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 540.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, GameStop Corp.’s analysts see -414.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 3.13 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – GameStop: A Tough Outlook Leads to a Sharp Fall — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO & RESIGNATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 387,739 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 38,623 shares. Campbell & Adviser Lc invested in 25,716 shares. Etrade Lc owns 57,046 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 22,576 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 145,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 30,844 shares. Clean Yield Gru has 26,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership invested 1% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 468,400 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1.14M shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 52 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 287,310 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk holds 51,306 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. 15,000 shares valued at $43,935 were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $71,000 was bought by Whelan Thomas S. 1,750 shares were bought by Sandoval Brian E, worth $5,245 on Thursday, May 23.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Among 5 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Coeur Mining has $6.75 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $5.80’s average target is 17.17% above currents $4.95 stock price. Coeur Mining had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Noble Financial. The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Canaccord Genuity. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5.5 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) earned “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coeur Mining: Why I’m Loading Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coeur Mining EPS in-line, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GameStop moves off 52-week low after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GameStop Faces Accelerating Decline In Preowned Sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GameStop: Console Sales Implode – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Not Hopeless For GameStop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop: A Take-Private Candidate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $339.53 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

Among 5 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GameStop has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.40’s average target is 183.13% above currents $3.32 stock price. GameStop had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, May 20. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of GME in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) on Monday, May 20 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America downgraded GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rating on Friday, March 8. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $9 target. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Loop Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GameStop Corp. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc owns 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 42,207 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 5,274 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 146,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 158,665 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 41,568 shares. Cibc Asset owns 12,932 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.31M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Liability owns 20,234 shares. 1.64M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 321,488 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 15,023 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest invested 0.02% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 4,078 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has invested 0.07% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).